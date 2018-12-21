Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 7.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 125,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175.06M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.79. About 195,280 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 1.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500.

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 23.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 331,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $166.27M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.7. About 6.52M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Visa, Copart and Paypal Holdings – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 25.75 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold 2,252 shares worth $325,541.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 15 investors sold PRI shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.38 million shares or 0.54% more from 39.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 557,958 shares in its portfolio. Dana Inv Inc holds 25,516 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). State Street holds 0.01% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants has 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 89 shares. 162,317 were reported by Raymond James &. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.19 million shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 16,600 shares. Evanston Invs Inc Dba Evanston invested 0.97% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Quantitative Inv Lc holds 2,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). M&T Bankshares Corporation owns 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 5,106 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Communication Il accumulated 4,106 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 6,200 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Primerica Inc. had 22 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 11 by Wood. On Monday, April 24 the stock rating was downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, April 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. Keefe Bruyette & Woods reinitiated Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) on Wednesday, September 9 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 8 report. As per Wednesday, September 9, the company rating was reinitiated by Wood. The stock of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, November 10. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, August 17 report.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.6 per share. PRI’s profit will be $81.58M for 12.87 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.55% negative EPS growth.