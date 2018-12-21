Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 50.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 164,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,797 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.48M, down from 323,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 4.64 million shares traded or 28.93% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 30.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 4,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,803 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09M, up from 14,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.56. About 1.26 million shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has declined 18.69% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.04 million activity. The insider MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 1,500 shares worth $69,574. 66,447 shares were sold by KIRSCH ERIC M, worth $2.88M on Friday, June 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold AFL shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lbmc Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Foster Motley has 0.16% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Choate Invest Advsrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,232 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 11,263 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 0.44% or 13,500 shares. Prudential has 1.82 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Street has invested 0.15% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 53,278 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 74,002 shares. 34,850 are owned by Perkins Management Inc. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.44% or 27,714 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 600 shares. 49,785 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Management Lc. Nebraska-based Cls Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Texas Yale owns 5,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Aflac Incorporated had 65 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 2 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 13 with “Equal-Weight”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Sunday, November 26. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $85.0 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45.0 target in Wednesday, March 21 report. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, October 26. The firm has “” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, October 12. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Thursday, September 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.8 per share. AFL’s profit will be $715.69 million for 11.55 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.74% negative EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,664 shares to 355,217 shares, valued at $25.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 26,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.97% less from 125.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Life Of America holds 373 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested in 5,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 196,458 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Janney Cap Management Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 11,925 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 69,294 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Virtu Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 9,397 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 46,597 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 860 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc reported 2,135 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 38,150 shares.

