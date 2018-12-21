Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 5.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,264 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.24 million, up from 177,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $104.98. About 870,203 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 3.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 5,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.77 million, up from 153,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 651,571 shares traded or 54.70% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 33.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,817 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold WHR shares while 173 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 55.77 million shares or 2.32% less from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street holds 0.03% or 3.21M shares in its portfolio. Adage Prns Group Limited Liability owns 83,430 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 25,364 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt accumulated 0.61% or 121,708 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.07% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). National Pension reported 1,091 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 100 shares. Intact Invest Inc owns 0.07% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 17,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 14,494 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 408,751 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 7,563 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 154 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,401 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amer Intl Gp reported 36,951 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whirlpool had 44 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 24. Raymond James upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Friday, January 26 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, October 18. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, December 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, October 24. On Thursday, February 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Thursday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 15 to “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “France fines washing machine makers $214 million for price rigging – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Whirlpool (WHR) Chairman Jeff M. Fettig to Retire; CEO Marc Bitzer to Succeed – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Whirlpool, GrafTech International, Thermon Group, White Mountains Insurance Group, Air Industries Group, and Heat Biologics â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool +9% after strong profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold MMSI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 49.85 million shares or 8.91% more from 45.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 106,985 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 3,366 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. 21,258 are held by Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 2.07M shares. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 7,904 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 5,029 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,184 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Lp holds 1.21% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Mngmt Assocs New York invested in 0.61% or 8,000 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks has 0.18% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.61% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 8,290 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Company has 11,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $347.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3,460 shares to 38,424 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc Co (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,916 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $122,550 worth of stock was sold by Karras Nolan E. on Thursday, November 29. Millner F. Ann had sold 9,593 shares worth $546,053 on Wednesday, October 31. On Thursday, June 21 Miller Franklin J sold $364,642 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 7,206 shares. Lampropoulos Justin J. had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.22M.