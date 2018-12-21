Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 44.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 435,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 539,072 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.66 million, down from 974,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 14.92 million shares traded or 47.84% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Repligen Corporation (RGEN) by 26.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 12,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,787 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99 million, down from 48,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 1.75M shares traded or 237.41% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 79.06% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $9.21M for 58.30 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/18/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Repligen Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:RGEN – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Pharma Stocks to Stay Away From – Investorplace.com” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Repligen Corporation (RGEN) CEO Tony Hunt on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANIK vs. RGEN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $4.97 million activity. RYAN THOMAS F JR also sold $121,698 worth of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares. Hunt Anthony had sold 27,566 shares worth $1.59 million on Monday, September 10. On Tuesday, August 28 the insider Snodgres Jon sold $763,359.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $371.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 18,921 shares to 422,684 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innovative Industrial Properti by 18,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotech Etf (Spdr S & P) (XBI).

Among 9 analysts covering Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Repligen had 16 analyst reports since November 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) on Tuesday, December 5 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, December 8 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Monday, February 22. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 6 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight” on Monday, February 13. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, June 8. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 27. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.68, from 1.81 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 10 investors sold RGEN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.62 million shares or 3.79% more from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 195,773 shares. Victory reported 10,451 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 86,037 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 3,770 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,971 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.03% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 28,676 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Boston Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.22% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc owns 51,289 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 26,906 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) or 78,203 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 69,181 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intll Grp Inc owns 30,684 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $672.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 11,000 shares to 91,441 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 554,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 753,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein downgraded The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, March 27 to “Market Perform” rating. Jefferies maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Wednesday, June 8. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $27 target. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 28 report. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Monday, January 29 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 23 by Jefferies. On Monday, May 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 13 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, December 18. Evercore maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Tuesday, August 2. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $29 target.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.43 million for 23.70 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. On Friday, November 2 Dunn Micheal G. bought $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2,500 shares. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $64,218 was made by Zamarin Chad J. on Tuesday, November 6. Shares for $249,856 were sold by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. The insider CREEL MICHAEL A bought $644,283. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $259,422 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). California-based Capital Guardian Trust has invested 0.58% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1,000 are held by Ima Wealth. Westwood Holding Group Incorporated owns 0.54% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.27 million shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research holds 0.32% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 6,628 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 7.43 million shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 20,318 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 551,472 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 407,102 shares. Blb&B Advsr Llc stated it has 60,469 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.21 million shares. Connecticut-based Armstrong Shaw Associate Incorporated Ct has invested 2.74% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Asset Ltd has 42.80M shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 145,769 shares.