Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 245.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 198,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.21 million, up from 81,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 132,017 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 19.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 81.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,275 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $884,000, down from 112,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 4.87M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia

More news for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018. Fool.com‘s article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” and published on November 28, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold $428,207 worth of stock. $705,450 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were sold by Greene Kimberly S -. WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C had sold 16,371 shares worth $776,025 on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital has 1.32% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Maple Capital has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0.07% or 36,686 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 23,592 shares stake. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp holds 200,370 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parametric Lc holds 0.09% or 2.38 million shares in its portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt has 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4.16M shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 156,483 shares. Spinnaker Trust has 4,601 shares. Waverton Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% or 12,345 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.01% or 18,501 shares. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 110,938 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department holds 0.35% or 112,795 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, October 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 9. On Thursday, April 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Thursday, December 15 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, October 17. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 3. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 5.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $704.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,479 shares to 54,298 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SO’s profit will be $236.64 million for 49.66 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering WNS Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:WNS), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. WNS Holdings Ltd. had 51 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, October 16. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Friday, July 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 30 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The stock of WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 16 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, June 14. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by Barrington Research. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

More recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) officially confirmed as a member of the Communist Party – Live Trading News” on November 27, 2018. Also Thestreet.com published the news titled: “Tencent Music Launches IPO at the NYSE – TheStreet.com” on December 12, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to LIA Holdings Ltd. and Certain Subsidiaries – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018 was also an interesting one.