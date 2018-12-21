Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by 32.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 389,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $131.50M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Activision Blizzard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 14,294 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Fagan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 34.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc sold 12,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20 million, down from 37,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 4.35 million shares traded or 95.23% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $7.21 million activity. Eaton Roger G. had sold 44,823 shares worth $4.06 million on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $148,611 were sold by Skeans Tracy L. Russell David Eric sold $660,600 worth of stock. The insider Catlett Scott sold 745 shares worth $67,050.

Fagan Associates Inc, which manages about $226.97M and $242.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 303 shares to 9,952 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,755 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.96 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.96 per share. YUM’s profit will be $299.81M for 22.69 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 472,465 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $175.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 255,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

