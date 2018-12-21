Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 4.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,128 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.56M, up from 80,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.33. About 108,757 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500.

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 27,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 144,144 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.20 million, up from 116,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 836,809 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $538.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,469 shares to 108,063 shares, valued at $24.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 82,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,316 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Among 28 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 88 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) on Friday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 27 with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Buy” on Thursday, August 11. As per Tuesday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 26 with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 25 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, February 16 to “Hold”. On Friday, May 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 23.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $34.37 million activity. Alaix Juan Ramon sold 150,306 shares worth $14.27 million. Knupp Catherine A. had sold 46,816 shares worth $4.25M on Wednesday, August 15. 3,205 shares were sold by Reed Willie M, worth $300,437 on Friday, November 30. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $233,775 was made by Chen Heidi C. on Monday, December 3. $1.51M worth of stock was sold by David Glenn on Monday, August 20. PECK KRISTIN C also sold $1.09 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Zoetis Inc had 87 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, September 29. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 4 by Credit Suisse. C.L. King initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 13 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Hilliard Lyons.