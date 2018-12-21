Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 13.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.72M, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 793,955 shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 422.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 57,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,625 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.37 million, up from 13,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 38.39 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roberts Glore Company Il holds 6,289 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Welch Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 2.48% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 708,092 shares. Vision Capital Management Incorporated, a Oregon-based fund reported 6,327 shares. Towercrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% or 8,625 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 1.46 million shares. Finemark Natl Retail Bank holds 0.74% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 362,670 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.99% or 144,479 shares. 31,061 are owned by Monetary Management Gru. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd holds 41,891 shares. Tru Inv Advsr has 33,700 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Everence Mngmt Inc holds 135,106 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Beaumont Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,758 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru invested in 0.11% or 173,595 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,392 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.21% or 29,271 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Thursday, January 26. Cowen & Co maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, August 8. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 13 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Tigress Financial. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of T in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Friday, July 24 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 23,307 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 761,080 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 100 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 899,148 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tiaa Cref Management Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 325,892 shares. Confluence Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,696 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% or 82,676 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 274,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sprott Inc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 197,223 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 37,397 shares. U S Glob Invsts holds 0.64% or 17,154 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 739,381 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 10,504 shares.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $22.27M for 60.51 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.52 million activity. Sokalsky Jamie C had bought 2,000 shares worth $154,500. 500 shares valued at $39,055 were bought by Veenman Sybil E on Wednesday, September 26. JENSEN TONY A had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.90 million on Tuesday, July 3.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $127.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 325,000 shares to 675,000 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.