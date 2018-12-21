Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Dril (DRQ) stake by 17.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 12,719 shares as Dril (DRQ)’s stock declined 31.11%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 59,554 shares with $3.11M value, down from 72,273 last quarter. Dril now has $1000.00 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 785,664 shares traded or 96.18% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 25.18% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M

Ascend Capital Llc increased Cabot Corp (CBT) stake by 823.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ascend Capital Llc acquired 81,338 shares as Cabot Corp (CBT)’s stock declined 27.69%. The Ascend Capital Llc holds 91,219 shares with $5.72 million value, up from 9,881 last quarter. Cabot Corp now has $2.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 456,160 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 23.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.35, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CBT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 50.81 million shares or 1.68% less from 51.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 4,253 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 35,473 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.02% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 16,456 shares. Finance Counselors Inc owns 11,709 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell & Ltd owns 810 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,617 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru owns 18,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 20,026 were reported by Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 6 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 75,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,034 are held by Bessemer Grp.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.98 million activity. Prevost Patrick M. sold $2.66M worth of stock. On Tuesday, August 21 Cross Nicholas S. sold $1.05 million worth of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 16,000 shares.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Nov 21, 2018 – Cabot Corp (CBT) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on September 30, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Graphene Investing: 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Cabot Corp. (CBT) Misses Q4 EPS by 9c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Rite Aid, The Boeing, Cabot, Biogen, McDonald’s, and Pegasystems â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Corporation Announces Acquisition of NSCC Carbon (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Carbon Black Plant in China – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Ascend Capital Llc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 391,257 shares to 235,472 valued at $12.14M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) stake by 67,479 shares and now owns 63,301 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Look To Avoid Dril-Quip, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barclays Downgrades Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Says Weak Quarter Is Just The Beginning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip slips 8% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dril-Quip had 3 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of DRQ in report on Tuesday, July 31 to “Underweight” rating. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 2,400.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% negative EPS growth.