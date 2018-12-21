Among 9 analysts covering Cineworld Group PLC (LON:CINE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Cineworld Group PLC had 16 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 15 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, October 3. Numis Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 421 target in Monday, December 17 report. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 9 report. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal Weight” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The stock of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 5. See Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

17/12/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 421.00 New Target: GBX 421.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 305.00 Downgrade

03/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 421.00 Maintain

18/09/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 350.00 Reiteration

11/09/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 370.00 Upgrade

05/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 320.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Unchanged

29/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 340.00 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 54.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc acquired 3,359 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock declined 11.09%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 9,543 shares with $3.03M value, up from 6,184 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $41.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $241.36. About 837,969 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65

Among 9 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39400 target in Friday, June 22 report. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NOC in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lockheed/Northrop venture, other defense firms get $165M in military contracts in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Elects Lucy C. Ryan Corporate Vice President, Communications – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)? – Yahoo News” published on November 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop announces $1B repurchase agreement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 10,133 shares to 361,882 valued at $17.11 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 6,527 shares and now owns 3,863 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $11.33 million activity. 4,425 shares were sold by Perry David T, worth $1.33 million. $1.59 million worth of stock was sold by Antkowiak Patrick M. on Monday, September 17. On Thursday, August 30 the insider Caylor Mark A sold $1.35M. Another trade for 10,440 shares valued at $3.34M was sold by CHESTON SHEILA C.. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.75M was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, November 2. $225,960 worth of stock was sold by Purvis Shawn N on Monday, November 5. Kalan Lesley A sold $319,521 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sun Life Inc reported 480 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.55% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 1,603 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 4,658 shares. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 804 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership owns 21,296 shares. Portfolio Solutions Llc invested in 630 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 80 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 1.19M shares. 409 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Guggenheim Capital Limited has 9,683 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual has 0.19% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.17M shares. Cambridge Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Connable Office Incorporated holds 6,066 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.78% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 254.8. About 1.37M shares traded. Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.