Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 47.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 28,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,760 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.50M, down from 60,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 12.92 million shares traded or 46.60% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspen Investment Management Inc sold 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 648 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30M, down from 844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $34.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1460.83. About 80,767 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE

Aspen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $233.10 million and $151.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,104 shares to 36,666 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P had sold 16,964 shares worth $27.69M. 2,054 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.90M on Wednesday, August 15. On Thursday, November 15 Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,726 shares. 1,375 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $2.31M were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. 2,000 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $3.96 million. Reynolds Shelley sold 435 shares worth $824,513.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 66.64 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity. Shares for $2.02 million were sold by Denton David M. On Wednesday, November 14 Brennan Troyen A sold $1.17M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 14,229 shares. Bisaccia Lisa had sold 21,534 shares worth $1.72 million. $354,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Boratto Eva C.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 7.80 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.