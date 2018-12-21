Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 120.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 161,532 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 295,232 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 133,700 last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $39.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 14.75M shares traded or 45.09% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO INVEST INITIAL $35M FOR CENTER; WILL HIRE 3K BY ’23; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 06/03/2018 – Infosys Opens Indianapolis Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS, FINAL DIVIDEND APRIL 12-13; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS-NETWORK TO BE USED TO RUN PILOT OF FINACLE TRADE CONNECT, DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY TO ADDRESS TRADE FINANCE PROCESS REQUIREMENTS OF BANKS

Assetmark Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 4.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc sold 280 shares as Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Assetmark Inc holds 5,954 shares with $11.93 million value, down from 6,234 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc Com now has $673.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.32 million shares traded or 89.90% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations

Among 5 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Infosys had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of INFY in report on Friday, September 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 16.

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) stake by 6.26M shares to 280 valued at $9,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) stake by 57,092 shares and now owns 229,678 shares. Korea Electric Pwr (NYSE:KEP) was reduced too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 24 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 29 with “Overweight”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 16. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 10 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open Second Fulfillment Center in Alberta – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Transport Services +4%, says Amazon to lease 10 additional aircraft – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon struggles in grocery push – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Launches Fifth Data Region in Europe – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

