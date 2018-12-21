Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 25.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 80,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.20 million, up from 312,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 1.56 million shares traded or 10.05% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 16.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 74.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 74,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.19M, down from 100,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 1.16M shares traded or 17.85% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 39.16% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Verisign (VRSN) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on October 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for VeriSign (VRSN) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is DTE Energy Company (DTE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 25.84% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.89 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $135.39 million for 32.82 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 23,404 shares to 52,247 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 116,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Among 6 analysts covering VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. VeriSign had 23 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, April 5. The stock of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $123 target in Monday, April 30 report. The stock of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 27. Cowen & Co maintained VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) on Friday, February 9 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 2 by Cowen & Co. The stock of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 5 by Citigroup. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of VRSN in report on Friday, November 2 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, October 6.

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Prices $100M Preferred Stock Offering and Approves $200M Stock Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Fifth Third (FITB) Announces 22% Dividend Hike: Worth a Look? – Zacks.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy the dip in banks – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2018. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) CEO Philip Flynn on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to acquire Wisconsin banking operations of The Huntington National Bank – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $884.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 95,236 shares to 14,085 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 22,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,184 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Among 16 analysts covering Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Associated Banc had 51 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, January 28 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, April 20 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of ASB in report on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, November 28 to “Hold”. Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) on Friday, April 20 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, September 22 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”.