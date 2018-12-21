Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 23.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 10,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,219 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36 million, down from 45,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 22.05 million shares traded or 69.08% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 55.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $336,000, down from 22,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 76.36 million shares traded or 89.07% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 1.16M shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inv holds 114,188 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment holds 1.22% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Weik Capital Mgmt owns 20,734 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd has 10,321 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 52,451 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc has 1.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lucas Cap Mngmt holds 2.38% or 88,346 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invs, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,291 shares. Wedgewood Prtn reported 17,598 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 513,058 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc reported 0.68% stake. Cadence Bancorp Na owns 54,190 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Ballentine Partners holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 26,968 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $66.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 328,263 shares to 437,357 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Lc has 0.21% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 13,795 shares. Northeast Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 5,205 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). New Hampshire-based Lumbard Kellner Ltd has invested 0.33% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jbf Cap owns 199,230 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 14,700 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Smithfield Tru owns 2,823 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Synovus reported 62,650 shares. Centurylink Invest Management has 0.42% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Institute For Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 24,283 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 41,867 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 380,562 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.27% stake.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 25.47% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $757.29 million for 9.59 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.56% negative EPS growth.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $147.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,146 shares to 4,991 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fd (EFA) by 5,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive.