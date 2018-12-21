Raymond James Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 26,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,201 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.87 million, up from 506,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 20.82M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 35,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 216,593 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.55 million, down from 252,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 14.83M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 7 report. On Tuesday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 28 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. UBS upgraded the shares of T in report on Friday, September 21 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 11. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, September 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,252 shares to 36,720 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (MDY) by 1,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,470 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ashford Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 8,770 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alethea Mgmt Lc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 1.03% or 91,347 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corporation La holds 2.23% or 96,766 shares in its portfolio. 366,384 were reported by Private Asset Management. 33,693 were reported by Boston Research And Mgmt. Blue Cap has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 10,639 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.9% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18.16 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research Inc has invested 0.67% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 35,825 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 23,649 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,533 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Signature reported 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $574.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,693 shares to 33,655 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. 40,381 shares were sold by SUSMAN SALLY, worth $1.50M.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.59 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, December 1. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 14 report. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. S&P Research maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, November 1 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, December 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Advsrs Ok invested 1.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Co reported 0.74% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Seizert Cap Prtnrs holds 0.65% or 400,439 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Mgmt stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 39,485 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 46,699 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Weik Capital has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cubic Asset Management Ltd reported 165,639 shares. 58,664 are owned by Savant Ltd Liability Corp. Pictet Retail Bank Tru stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wedgewood Pa holds 0.87% or 12,523 shares in its portfolio. 15,049 were reported by Fruth Invest. Loews has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 186,147 were reported by Narwhal Capital Mgmt. Heritage Invsts Corp reported 1.06% stake.