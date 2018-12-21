Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bemis Inc (BMS) by 91.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 107,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,639 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.87 million, up from 116,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bemis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 623,992 shares traded. Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has risen 0.13% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BMS News: 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC BMS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Bemis Names Guillermo Novo, Marran H. Ogilvie to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bemis Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMS); 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – MANAGEMENT CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 BETWEEN $150 AND $160 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – APPOINTS FOUR NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co Maintains Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS CO. REPORTS PACT WITH STARBOARD; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 13 DIRECTORS

Evanson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 280.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc bought 62,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,159 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.86 million, up from 22,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 76.72 million shares traded or 89.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country Club Trust Na has 320,450 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.49% or 23,700 shares. Excalibur Corporation accumulated 198,230 shares or 5.69% of the stock. Argyle Inc accumulated 157,353 shares. Old Point And Service N A owns 156,436 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orrstown accumulated 21,461 shares. Communication Of Vermont invested in 1.19% or 418,534 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 8.65M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0.43% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5.14M shares. Schaller Inv Grp Incorporated has 7,213 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc invested in 62,941 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Madison Inv has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or has 1.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 82,045 shares. Moon Management Ltd Liability owns 18,861 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Thursday, April 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 18 by Barclays Capital. Tigress Financial upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, October 22 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, April 11. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Monday, November 14 report. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Jefferies.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $492.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,255 shares to 56,705 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,471 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Among 17 analysts covering Bemis Company Inc. (NYSE:BMS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Bemis Company Inc. had 62 analyst reports since September 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, March 31, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 15 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 6 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 19 with “Sector Perform”.