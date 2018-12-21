Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 72.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 13,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,591 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, up from 18,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 35.59M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) by 23.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 14,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,152 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.48 million, up from 61,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 365,738 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Quidel, Granite Construction, FireEye, Consolidated Edison, EnPro Industries, and Blueprint Medicines â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Granite Construction +13% following favorable California vote – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Granite Subsidiary Awarded $46 Million Shared Use Path Project in Chicago – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Appoints Michael W. Barker as Vice President and Corporate Controller – Business Wire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Granite Constr (NYSE:GVA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Granite Constr had 26 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, December 9 the stock rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 31. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, October 30. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, August 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Tuesday, November 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by DA Davidson. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 29 by M Partners. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, December 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold GVA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 42.61 million shares or 3.05% more from 41.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset One holds 171,931 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Company owns 5,990 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 7,056 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks owns 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 43,772 shares. Blackrock Inc has 4.99M shares. Regions Fincl holds 7,076 shares. 14,301 were accumulated by Stevens Capital L P. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 32 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 88 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 19,175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management holds 0.67% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,505 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, April 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Monday, October 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Drexel Hamilton to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 1. The rating was downgraded by Moffet Nathanson on Friday, April 1 to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 11. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 2 report. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Outperform” rating given on Saturday, September 5 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 18.67 million shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 26,949 shares. Maple Mngmt Incorporated invested in 34,871 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 86,304 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lipe And Dalton invested 1.96% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sky Grp Ltd Com invested in 96,977 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Vestor Capital Lc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shapiro Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 102,492 shares. Whitnell And holds 0.22% or 16,973 shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Partners Lp stated it has 16,321 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cap holds 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 974,033 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 63,952 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gru Inc Inc holds 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 73,555 shares. Amg Natl Commercial Bank holds 37,785 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 14,448 shares to 10,716 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 92,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,112 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).