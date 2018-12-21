Gruss Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 54.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp sold 380,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.74M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 6.82M shares traded or 26.86% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 4.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 27,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 611,580 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.54M, up from 584,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 76.72 million shares traded or 89.94% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.43% or 22,711 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Comm Inc Al owns 0.75% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 54,065 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 328,267 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests has invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bainco Intll Investors holds 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 88,095 shares. Us Bancshares De has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.36% or 1.93 million shares. Tradition Capital Limited Liability accumulated 13,331 shares. 100,664 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsr Llc. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3.90 million shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or reported 82,045 shares. American & has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $34.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 32,902 shares to 328,250 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY) by 42,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,451 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 51,694 were reported by Evercore Wealth Limited Com. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,202 shares. Union Bancorporation Corporation reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Na has 0.9% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 38,438 shares. Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,097 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Woodstock has invested 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0.72% or 635,655 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Com New York holds 0.07% or 6,719 shares. 45,500 are owned by Haverford Serv Incorporated. 202,642 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aull & Monroe Mgmt has invested 0.55% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Lc reported 240,160 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,862 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.58 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. CROOM MARSHALL A sold $1.80 million worth of stock or 15,735 shares. WARDELL LISA W also bought $29,407 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

