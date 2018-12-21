Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 3.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 133,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.73 million, up from 129,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $82.71. About 1.80M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Motco decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 34.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 73,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.71 million, down from 213,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 44.93 million shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Tigress Financial upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 22 report. UBS downgraded the shares of T in report on Wednesday, September 28 to “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 21 by UBS. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, June 13 by Moffett Nathanson. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, February 4. As per Friday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, November 8 to “Perform”. Jefferies maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $48.0 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 10 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fd Cl I by 16,127 shares to 477,371 shares, valued at $19.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usaa Tax Exempt Long Term Fund (USTEX) by 120,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Oppenheimer International Growth Fund I Cl.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Services invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Com reported 21,757 shares stake. First Bankshares Of Newtown holds 0.78% or 87,057 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management owns 91,530 shares. Yakira Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.43% or 223,829 shares. Baltimore holds 0.06% or 9,947 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 513,058 shares. Argyle Management reported 157,353 shares. The Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.61% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Agf Invs Incorporated holds 3.72 million shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 3.37 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,248 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Llc owns 20,707 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Among 29 analysts covering Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Xilinx Inc. had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. William Blair reinitiated the shares of XLNX in report on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of XLNX in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 25. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 26. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 24 with “Hold”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $50 target in Thursday, October 15 report.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. The insider Madden William Christopher sold $103,886. Flores Lorenzo sold 7,500 shares worth $534,979. Hagopian Catia also sold $73,370 worth of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Thursday, August 23. The insider Tong Vincent sold 40,000 shares worth $3.38M. Shares for $237,615 were sold by Raje Salil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold XLNX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 212.96 million shares or 0.88% more from 211.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2,282 shares. Westfield Capital Management Co Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.38% or 675,845 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 3.51% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.13M shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hemenway Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sterling Ltd Co owns 16,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited reported 3,850 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Grp has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Creative Planning holds 0% or 8,663 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 9,300 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 477,352 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 3.43M shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 57,360 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Oakworth Inc accumulated 253 shares.