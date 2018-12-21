Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 59.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 17,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,779 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.76M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.06M shares traded or 116.26% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,142 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.03M, down from 181,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 110.37M shares traded or 188.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. $1.17 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by Brennan Troyen A. Another trade for 13,311 shares valued at $1.03 million was sold by Boratto Eva C. Bisaccia Lisa had sold 21,534 shares worth $1.72M on Monday, October 1. $642,300 worth of stock was sold by Hourican Kevin on Monday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington Tru Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 2,310 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 31,792 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 37,748 shares. Somerset Com holds 0% or 38 shares. Palo Capital Inc holds 60,510 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas stated it has 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,312 shares. First Tru reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 537 were reported by And Management Com. Advisor Prns Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 30,404 shares. Northern Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 60,739 shares. First State Bank Sioux Falls has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 3,098 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $14.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,700 shares to 33,435 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 56,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hs Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ifrah Services owns 16,757 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj reported 0.14% stake. Blackhill accumulated 71,500 shares. Haverford Trust owns 1.57 million shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Meritage Port reported 2.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Chester Advsr has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 3.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.40 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc reported 41,928 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 147,962 shares or 0% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management Lp owns 85,980 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Regis Mgmt Company Llc holds 0.05% or 2,895 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 4.21% or 194,893 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 98,053 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 8.65M shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. On Thursday, November 8 Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 36,500 shares. 20,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $2.15 million. Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $754.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,098 shares to 45,188 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,785 shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Exchange Traded.