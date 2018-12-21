Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 0.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 14,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $287.59M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 268,712 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 5.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 1.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 634,764 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.63 million, down from 641,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $94.59. About 27.17M shares traded or 58.25% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.56 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell B by 15,933 shares to 276,233 shares, valued at $19.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Commerce Corp Com (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 23,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rockland accumulated 15,636 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors accumulated 0.88% or 58,071 shares. Orrstown Fincl invested in 10,420 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.76% or 10,634 shares. Moneta Group Advsrs Lc owns 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,696 shares. Marvin Palmer reported 4.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Epoch Inv Ptnrs holds 0.61% or 1.41 million shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 19,568 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt Gp invested in 41,758 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd reported 148,041 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Avenir Corporation has 1,830 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 1.15% or 45,226 shares. Hamel Associate Inc invested in 6,900 shares. Hayek Kallen Management reported 4,155 shares stake. Wilsey Asset Mngmt has 7.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon had sold 30,725 shares worth $3.50 million.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, October 13 with “Neutral”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Societe Generale. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Tuesday, January 17 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, December 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Sandler O’Neill.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan upgrades AT&T and downgrades its better-performing rival Verizon – CNBC” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banks fall premarket after Citi, JPMorgan note weak trading – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Asset Management closes fourth European opportunistic property fund at $1.3 bln – PE Hub” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $358,550 activity.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $21.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 277,904 shares to 912,540 shares, valued at $35.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 42,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Among 20 analysts covering Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Landstar System had 81 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 31. The stock of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, February 1. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by BB&T Capital given on Monday, December 14.

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Landstar System, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Union Pacific (UNP) is Still a Buy at 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Here’s Why Landstar System (LSTR) is a Great Momentum Stock – Zacks.com” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Landstar: Lower Valuation With Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Landstar: Once In A Cycle Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2017.

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 46.30% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $64.97M for 14.67 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 16 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.61 million shares or 0.67% less from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 226,437 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% or 297,490 shares. Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.38% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department owns 402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 1,088 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 0.01% or 52,100 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Corp holds 3,889 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Td Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 44,135 shares. 12,480 are held by Etrade Capital Limited Liability. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) owns 8,965 shares. 253,171 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Hartford Investment Management has 1,782 shares.