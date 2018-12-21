Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Lennox Intl Inc (LII) stake by 0.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 4,217 shares as Lennox Intl Inc (LII)’s stock declined 7.63%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.51 million shares with $330.82 million value, down from 1.52M last quarter. Lennox Intl Inc now has $8.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $209.05. About 172,537 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 1.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.63% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased Ramco (RPT) stake by 25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc acquired 124,839 shares as Ramco (RPT)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 624,132 shares with $8.49M value, up from 499,293 last quarter. Ramco now has $993.87 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 532,926 shares traded. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 1.40% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RPT News: 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Selects Brian Harper as Its Next President and Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 2.17 BLN RUPEES VS 2.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET 225.6M RUPEES VS 141.5M; 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST – BOARD OF TRUSTEES SELECTED BRIAN HARPER AS CO’S NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson 1Q Rev $62.7M; 08/05/2018 – RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS SAYS UNIT GETS FIVE YEAR MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR PAYROLL MANAGED SERVICES DEAL; 03/05/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST – IS NOT AFFIRMING OR UPDATING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE ASSUMPTIONS AT THIS TIME; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – QTRLY EXCEPTIONAL ITEM WAS 126.5 MLN RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST -; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPT)

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $7.45 million activity. $9.90 million worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares were sold by Bluedorn Todd M. 10,000 shares were sold by BEDAPUDI PRAKASH, worth $2.07M on Tuesday, October 30. Shares for $52,800 were sold by Bedard Gary S. Reitmeier Joseph William also sold $361,802 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Friday, November 2. $408,892 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was sold by MAJOR JOHN E on Thursday, October 25. 158 shares were sold by Kosel Chris, worth $33,902 on Friday, December 14. NORRIS JOHN W III had sold 1,400 shares worth $302,183 on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold LII shares while 102 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 26.20 million shares or 2.69% less from 26.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc owns 814 shares. Gateway Advisers accumulated 38,803 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Barrett Asset Ltd Co holds 0% or 39 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 13,925 shares stake. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0% or 4,303 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Mackenzie Financial reported 1,040 shares. Jensen Management reported 3,340 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 934 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 35,842 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,009 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) stake by 71,273 shares to 322,524 valued at $48.67 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 77,872 shares and now owns 757,152 shares. Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) was raised too.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 13.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.68 per share. LII’s profit will be $58.81M for 35.80 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lennox International had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Thursday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold RPT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 85.61 million shares or 4.41% more from 82.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 146,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 907,457 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) for 91,798 shares. Tcw Group Inc owns 27,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,669 shares. Invesco Limited owns 2.09M shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Jpmorgan Chase reported 771,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co reported 16,176 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 216,083 shares stake. 101,860 are owned by Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America. 847,534 are held by Frontier Lc. 172,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 92,579 shares.