Eastern Bank increased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Cl B (FII) by 31.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 19,171 shares as the company's stock rose 2.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 80,977 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95M, up from 61,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 996,592 shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has declined 30.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 6.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 77,114 shares as the company's stock declined 20.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.73M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 1.04M shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 47.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $434,852 activity. On Friday, November 2 MALONEY EUGENE F sold $4,965 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 198 shares. Novak Richard A sold $27,699 worth of stock or 1,107 shares. $22,649 worth of stock was sold by Van Meter Stephen on Friday, November 2. FISHER JOHN B sold 10,099 shares worth $251,317. On Friday, November 2 the insider Germain Peter J sold $35,454.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold FII shares while 91 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 76.99 million shares or 0.25% less from 77.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 70,340 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 100,200 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Lc owns 116,030 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.13 million shares. Wexford Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 11,500 shares. Pennsylvania-based S&T Commercial Bank Pa has invested 1.67% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com owns 505 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.26% or 81,180 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group, a Maine-based fund reported 2.48M shares. Northwest Inv Counselors accumulated 64,872 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Eqis Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 15,603 shares. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Advisory Ltd Llc owns 2,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 523,426 shares. 1,125 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Lc.

Among 11 analysts covering Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Federated Investors had 52 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Monday, July 11 report. Argus Research maintained Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Monday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $25 target in Thursday, April 7 report. As per Friday, June 30, the company rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 25. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Monday, May 1 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, August 17.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (SHY) by 5,322 shares to 77,852 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (JNK) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,329 shares, and cut its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: More Trade Tiffs And Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha" on June 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "IFIC Welcomes New Member â€" Federated Investors Canada – GlobeNewswire" published on September 07, 2018.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $21.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 12,651 shares to 640,508 shares, valued at $49.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 7,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,326 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Among 20 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 72 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Thursday, January 4. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, February 8 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Tuesday, June 13. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $4900 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Northcoast on Monday, May 14. Jefferies initiated Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Wednesday, July 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Monday, January 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Beacon Roofing Supply Becomes Oversold (BECN) – Nasdaq" on October 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: "JPMorgan Sends Beacon Roofing (NASDAQ:BECN) To The 'Penalty Box' After Q2 Miss – Benzinga" published on May 10, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. $165,250 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by BERQUIST CARL T. FROST RICHARD W had bought 10,675 shares worth $337,429. $222,865 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were bought by KNISELY PHILIP. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $149,147 was made by Harrison Christopher Anthony on Wednesday, November 21. ISABELLA PAUL bought $101,635 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Wednesday, November 21. MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M also bought $229,110 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 42 investors sold BECN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 0.30% less from 71.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 1,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gmt Capital has 0.24% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 258,600 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 20,700 shares. Brant Point Lc, New York-based fund reported 45,705 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 5.99 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 19,596 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Clayton Dubilier & Rice Llc stated it has 314,400 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ameriprise Financial holds 470,406 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 1.23M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amer Century Companies holds 0% or 134,343 shares. Carroll Finance Associate invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock.