Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Duke Energy (DUK) by 73.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 32,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,773 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $943,000, down from 44,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Duke Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 4.62 million shares traded or 23.99% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 2.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 25,532 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 984,983 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $158.32 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37 million shares traded or 1433.08% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 04/05/2018 – Waiting Period for Proposed Business Combination Between Praxair, and Linde AG Under Canada’s Competition Act Expired, Satisfying a Closing Condition; 08/03/2018 – CVC/MESSER, CARLYLE CG.O , KKR KKR.N , ONEX ONEX.TO EXPECTED TO BID FOR ALL ASSETS ON OFFER; 28/03/2018 – PRAXAIR INC PX.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $159 TARGET PRICE; 27/04/2018 – Proposed Business Combination Between Praxair, Inc. and Linde AG Receives CFIUS Clearance, Satisfying a Closing Condition; 20/04/2018 – PRAXAIR SIGNS LONG-TERM PACT TO SUPPLY SAMSUNG; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – LINDE AG LING.DE SAYS MERGER PARTNERS CONTINUE TO WORK ON COMPLETING BUSINESS COMBINATION AS PLANNED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – LINDE, PRAXAIR HAVE SPLIT PLANNED EUROPEAN DIVESTITURES INTO TWO PACKAGES TO FACILITATE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE; 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE CEO SAYS EXPECTS THAT HEALTHCARE AND ENGINEERING WILL REMAIN WITHIN THE COMPANY AFTER PRAXAIR MERGER; 15/03/2018 – EU suspends review of Linde-Praxair merger, but should resume -Linde

Among 25 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Praxair had 59 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global maintained it with “Hold” rating and $155.0 target in Wednesday, January 17 report. As per Monday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 23. On Friday, June 2 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Wednesday, January 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Accumulate”. On Wednesday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $21.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4,766 shares to 363,444 shares, valued at $22.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Another recent and important Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Selloff – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 11,280 shares stake. 2,424 are owned by Usca Ria Limited Com. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa reported 0.66% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3,856 shares. Stifel accumulated 505,362 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.02% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% or 433,222 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 1,297 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.64% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 122,000 shares. Albert D Mason reported 1.27% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3,634 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 199 shares. 2,999 were reported by Clark Capital Grp. Mercer Advisers holds 755 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Duke Energy had 102 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 26 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained the shares of DUK in report on Monday, April 2 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 18. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 12.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 15,742 shares to 61,727 shares, valued at $15.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares (EUFN) by 25,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,447 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (LQD).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72M for 24.21 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.