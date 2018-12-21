Atwood & Palmer Boosted Its Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Position; Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Huazhu Group had 3 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 24 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of HTHT in report on Monday, September 10 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. See Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) latest ratings:

24/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $53 New Target: $45 Maintain

24/09/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $40 New Target: $25 Downgrade

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) stake by 3.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atwood & Palmer Inc acquired 6,670 shares as Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC)’s stock declined 10.44%. The Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 200,535 shares with $11.31 million value, up from 193,865 last quarter. Generac Hldgs Inc now has $3.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 382,232 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 8.26% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year

More notable recent Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Huazhu Group Limited Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:HTHT – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HTHT, CWH and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT COST HTHT HON IGCC ALGN AQUA SONS MGI EIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TGTX ACHC HTHT IGCC ALGN FIT TSRO EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF TSRO EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.18 billion. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers. It has a 40.03 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, the firm had 624 leased and owned hotels, 2,471 manachised hotels, and 174 franchised hotels in operation; and 15 leased and owned hotels, and 427 manachised and franchised hotels under development.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 659 shares traded. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has risen 2.90% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HTHT News: 13/03/2018 – China Lodging 4Q Net 48c/ADS; 15/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD HTHT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $190 FROM $168; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – REVISES UPWARD FULL YEAR NET REVENUES GROWTH ESTIMATE RANGES FROM 16%-19% TO 18%-22%; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 1.75; 20/04/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP, LIMITED REPORTS ADS RATIO CHANGE; 13/03/2018 – China Lodging Expects 1Q Net Revenue to Grow 27% to 29% Year-Over-Year; 08/05/2018 – CAPITALAND, CHINA LODGING FORM 100M YUAN SERVICE APARTMENT JV; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 61C, EST. 57C; 13/03/2018 – CHINA LODGING COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 20/04/2018 – CHINA LODGING CHANGES ADS TO ORDINARY SHR RATIO TO 1:1 FROM 1:4

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $10.44 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Jagdfeld Aaron sold $1.13M. On Friday, November 16 the insider Ragen York A. sold $1.97 million. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $493,711 was made by MINICK RUSSELL S on Tuesday, August 14. Forsythe Patrick John also sold $2.58 million worth of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) on Friday, September 14.

More recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Many Stocks Riding the Waves and Pressure of Hurricane Florence and Other Storms – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Closes on the Acquisition of Selmec – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 45,283 shares to 258,212 valued at $5.46M in 2018Q3. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) stake by 3,410 shares and now owns 16,460 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold GNRC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.43 million shares or 7.46% less from 60.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 31,626 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 8,233 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 32,087 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 12,850 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.16% or 21,680 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 1.24% stake. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 3,600 shares. Cap Research Invsts stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 62,445 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 118,839 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% or 24,400 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 196,936 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Co holds 1.62% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 367,825 shares. Associated Banc has 4,915 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.