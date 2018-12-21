Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 2.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,247 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.22M, down from 275,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 1.17 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:44 PM; 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 09/04/2018 – Edison issues initiation on AJ Lucas Group (AJL); 04/04/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces Key Promotion; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 04/04/2018 – NJ TRANSIT: WESTBOUND TRAINS WILL BYPASS EDISON & NEW BRUNSWICK; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/24/2018 12:59 PM; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q CORE EPS 80C, EST. 91C

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 22,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28M, up from 33,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital (Wdc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 3.88 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lumina Fund Llc has 0.28% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Advisor Partners Llc has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ftb Advsrs owns 155 shares. Covington Cap Management invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,475 were reported by Everence Cap. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 4.55M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication reported 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 17,737 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10 owns 33,605 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 5,201 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated reported 27 shares. 999,065 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. 13,190 are owned by Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability Corp.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $180.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13,438 shares to 37,643 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 10. UBS initiated Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Thursday, September 10 with “Sell” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 29 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 1. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, October 27. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, June 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 17 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WDC in report on Friday, January 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Standpoint Research. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Sunday, August 27.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. The insider MASSENGILL MATTHEW E sold 1,681 shares worth $80,148.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 7.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $332.33 million for 14.38 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Edison (NYSE:EIX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison had 88 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, December 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 28 with “Hold”. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 11. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, August 2 report. Edward Jones downgraded Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Wednesday, December 27 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 1. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84.0 target in Sunday, September 17 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 263.57 million shares or 1.18% more from 260.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage Inc owns 12,645 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division owns 46,122 shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division invested in 0.06% or 6,083 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.12% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Capital Intl Ca, California-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership reported 129,720 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,657 shares. Rampart Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,304 shares. Gradient reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 4,425 shares. Cwm Ltd has 1,682 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab invested in 0.01% or 53,247 shares. 25,990 were accumulated by Cognios Limited Co. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc owns 72,019 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 164,808 shares to 168,706 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

