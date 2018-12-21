First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (PBCT) by 25.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 31,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,025 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64M, up from 122,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Peoples United Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 4.38M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 16.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 9.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.22M, down from 156,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 3.76M shares traded or 60.02% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why First Connecticut Bancorp Inc. Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.75%; Arsanis Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why People’s United Financial (PBCT) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “People’s United Expands in Greater Boston, To Buy BSB Bancorp – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold PBCT shares while 127 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 264.17 million shares or 1.54% more from 260.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 24,678 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 68,597 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 94,721 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 986,642 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii accumulated 0.07% or 49,475 shares. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 0.03% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Wellington Shields & Ltd holds 10,707 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Comm National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 150,930 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 58,416 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 20,977 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 945 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.08% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.84 million activity. Powlus Lee C sold $866,154 worth of stock or 48,200 shares. Another trade for 75,404 shares valued at $1.38 million was made by Trautmann Robert E on Wednesday, July 25. 10,976 shares were sold by Herron Mark F, worth $204,694.

Among 12 analysts covering People’s United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. People’s United Financial Inc had 35 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Monday, January 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform” on Tuesday, December 20. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 5. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 16 by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 8 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $900.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 8,454 shares to 294,133 shares, valued at $59.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 36,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,660 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 5,606 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,400 shares. American Century accumulated 1.46M shares. Mig Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,621 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance holds 4.48% or 47,000 shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 52,116 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,544 shares. Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Heathbridge Mngmt Ltd has 208,300 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability reported 140,862 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. Harris Assoc LP reported 0.83% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1,733 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bbr Partners Limited stated it has 2,148 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $593.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 5,126 shares to 123,495 shares, valued at $16.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. $9.06M worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, November 15. 1,197 shares valued at $172,886 were sold by Sackman Stuart on Friday, August 31. $1.20M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Siegmund Jan. 12,043 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $1.74M were sold by Ayala John. On Friday, August 31 the insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $137,507. 6,216 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $901,811.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, October 13 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, May 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $122 target in Thursday, May 3 report. On Monday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Monday, July 31. BMO Capital Markets maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, November 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $147 target. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.52 million for 27.60 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.