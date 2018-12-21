Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) formed wedge down with $29.16 target or 3.00% below today’s $30.06 share price. Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) has $2.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 86,186 shares traded. Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd Ordinary Shares (bermu (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) had a decrease of 57.77% in short interest. TAT’s SI was 19,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 57.77% from 45,700 shares previously. With 152,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd Ordinary Shares (bermu (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)’s short sellers to cover TAT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 207 shares traded. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) has risen 5.99% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TAT News: 28/03/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum CEO To Discuss Strategic Direction and Recent Corporate Developments in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat; 21/04/2018 – DJ TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAT); 21/03/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 28/03/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum CEO To Discuss Strategic Direction and Recent Corporate Developments in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Pr; 09/05/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM LTD – EXPECTS TO RESUME PRODUCTION OPERATIONS ON ITS YILDURM-1 WELL ON TEMREZ LICENSE IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum 1Q Rev $16.9M; 21/03/2018 TransAtlantic Petroleum 4Q Rev $15.2M; 06/04/2018 – TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Change in Time of Presentation at IPAA New York Oil and Gas Symposium

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company has market cap of $54.15 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report earnings on February, 6. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Avalara, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% negative EPS growth.