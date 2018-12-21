Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 371.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 74,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 94,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.39 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 1.03M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 31.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,621 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, up from 13,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $112.44. About 4.27M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $929.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 5,200 shares to 69,359 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,285 shares, and cut its stake in Harris (NYSE:HRS).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. On Thursday, November 1 Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,000 shares. OWENS JAMES W had bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673 on Wednesday, October 31. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. Shares for $1.67 million were sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Transamerica Advsrs has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Com has 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,464 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 2.43 million shares. 2,586 are held by Fruth Investment Management. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt accumulated 2,500 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr holds 876 shares. Piershale Financial Group Inc stated it has 1,600 shares. Old Dominion Capital owns 21,456 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,689 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc holds 0.63% or 9,570 shares. Buckhead Management Limited Com holds 1.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 26,842 shares. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 20,395 shares. Westwood Holding Gru Inc holds 0% or 1,493 shares. Massachusetts-based Crestwood Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Red Hat proxy shows ‘opportunity’ for upset bids in IBM deal – Triangle Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “IBM, Goldcorp seek gold with Watson-based mining product – New York Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Better Buys Than IBM Stock Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s the Simple Reason Why I Think IBM Stock Is Dead Money – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 19 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 22 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Friday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $145 target in Tuesday, October 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 18. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, January 18. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 19 with “Sector Perform”.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $19.32 million activity. The insider St. Ledger Susan sold $379,620. On Monday, December 10 the insider STEIN LEONARD R sold $593,839. The insider Carges Mark T sold $458,810. 3,480 shares valued at $372,151 were sold by Morgan Scott on Monday, December 10. 2,407 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares with value of $264,811 were sold by Tully Timothy. $1.94M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares were sold by CONTE DAVID F.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $289.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,500 shares to 35,500 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,980 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Among 48 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Splunk Inc had 216 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 25. As per Friday, November 17, the company rating was upgraded by Mizuho. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 26 by Maxim Group. On Monday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 25 by Oppenheimer. Piper Jaffray maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Sunday, August 13. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $7000 target.