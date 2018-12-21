Among 4 analysts covering Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Thursday, June 28 to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 28 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 28 by Canaccord Genuity. See Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) latest ratings:

28/06/2018 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/06/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26 Downgrade

28/06/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $22 New Target: $3 Downgrade

27/06/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 39.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 4,122 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 6,439 shares with $736,000 value, down from 10,561 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $778.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $101.38. About 16.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M. Shares for $2.15 million were sold by BROD FRANK H. 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. 203,418 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya.

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stake by 25,320 shares to 25,382 valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3. It also upped Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) stake by 15,759 shares and now owns 74,894 shares. Select Sector Spdr Trust The Utilities Select Sector Spdr Trust (XLU) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, October 12. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14000 target in Thursday, November 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $113 target in Friday, July 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 20,000 shares. 666,037 are held by Cambridge Advsr. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability stated it has 524,292 shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt owns 223,179 shares for 5.88% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Advisors Incorporated invested in 410,784 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 236,898 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 35,919 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 2.19% stake. 1.66M were reported by Pggm Investments. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Co has 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Davis & stated it has 5,290 shares. Somerset Tru Commerce holds 4.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 83,277 shares. 502,278 were reported by Brighton Jones Llc. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 18,415 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Professional Advisory Inc has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

It closed at $2.2 lastly. It is down 78.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AQXP News: 07/03/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS AQUINOX TO RECEIVE $25 MLN IN UPFRONT PAYMENT, POTENTIALLY OVER $100 MLN IN ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES; 12/03/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Announces Year End 2017 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – AQUINOX- ASTELLAS WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO RESEARCH, DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE ROSIPTOR FOR ALL HUMAN DISEASES AND CONDITIONS IN JAPAN, OTHER APAC COUNTRIES; 09/05/2018 – AQUINOX AND ASTELLAS ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR ROSIPTOR IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION INCLUDING JAPAN; 12/03/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals FY17 Loss $50.2M; 27/03/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $92.7 MLN AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT ITS CASH-ON-HAND WILL CARRY CO AT LEAST TO MID-2019

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $51.78 million. The firm primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder.