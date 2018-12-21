Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation New (DVN) by 28.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 8,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50M, up from 29,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 5.83M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp Cl A (PAHC) by 36.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 21,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,158 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40M, up from 57,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 53,281 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has risen 1.26% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Devon Energy Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy +3% as oil rally outweighs J.P. Morgan downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Devon Energy: Third Quarter Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Bought Devon Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy Corp Unlocks Significant Value by Unloading Its Midstream Business – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 273,188 shares stake. Whittier Tru invested in 735 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial reported 580,749 shares. Morgan Stanley has 2.52 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia accumulated 68,467 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carlson Capital LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Headinvest Limited Co holds 19,881 shares. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Co invested in 388,321 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 29,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4,546 were accumulated by Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Co. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc reported 69,198 shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested 0.07% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sun Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1,406 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 1.71M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mgmt accumulated 297,853 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Devon Energy Corporation had 153 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, December 11, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Tuesday, November 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $44.0 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 29 with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 21 report. On Wednesday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Seaport Global downgraded the shares of DVN in report on Wednesday, January 13 to “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 5 report. KLR Group downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 10 investors sold PAHC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.86 million shares or 2.25% more from 18.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 4,822 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. U S Investors invested in 22,474 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 659,184 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 332,497 shares. Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Blackrock holds 3.48M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 18,849 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Parametric Port Assocs reported 110,771 shares stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 11,646 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 230,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. S Muoio & Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 7,505 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Tru accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 73,663 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $7.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 121,906 shares to 236,203 shares, valued at $58.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 706,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Among 9 analysts covering Philbro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Philbro Animal Health had 22 analyst reports since September 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 4 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Friday, November 11 to “Underperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 7 report. Barclays Capital downgraded Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) rating on Monday, January 18. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $31 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, February 7 report. The stock of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 29.