Bahl & Gaynor Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Covered By 3 Bulls

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 27.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 261,577 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 679,183 shares with $143.11 million value, down from 940,760 last quarter. 3M Co now has $108.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $185.63. About 3.41M shares traded or 31.32% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS

Among 5 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Roper Technologies had 7 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of ROP in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The company was maintained on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James downgraded the shares of ROP in report on Friday, July 27 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 21 by JP Morgan. See Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $299 New Target: $287 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $333 Initiates Coverage On

29/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $306 New Target: $299 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $305 Downgrade

02/08/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $295 New Target: $330 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $303 New Target: $305 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $259.54. About 357,707 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc invested in 0.32% or 2,307 shares. Nbw Limited Liability Corp holds 27,142 shares. Enterprise Service Corporation owns 60 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 23,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management invested in 25,050 shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested in 23,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.26% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 5,126 shares. Country Savings Bank holds 1.08% or 78,730 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 7,559 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt invested in 770 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Natl Communication has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Private Ocean Limited Liability reported 75 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 38,368 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Acquire Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologie (ROP) – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, Synchrony Financial, Roper Technologies, Ringcentral, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Advanced Micro Devices â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Gatan Acquisition Requires Further UK Review – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DAT Broker TMS hits all-time high for new customers in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $607,224 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $156,175 was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F. $223,778 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by JOHNSON ROBERT D. 600 shares valued at $176,910 were sold by WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER on Tuesday, June 26. 1,000 shares were sold by KNOWLING ROBERT E JR, worth $286,066.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $26.84 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 23.94 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. Hammes Eric D. also sold $274,752 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $184,500.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) stake by 39,817 shares to 178,019 valued at $6.90M in 2018Q3. It also upped Applied Industrial Technologie (NYSE:AIT) stake by 4,775 shares and now owns 195,674 shares. Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Strategic Llc has 0.83% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested in 29 shares. Cim Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,212 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Elm Limited holds 0.51% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 698,331 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust accumulated 220 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signature Fincl Management Inc accumulated 19,054 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Management owns 35,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diker Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.04 million shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 338,700 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 98,310 were reported by Wesbanco National Bank & Trust. Fincl Counselors reported 58,604 shares stake. Stock Yards Savings Bank Tru Com reported 0.5% stake.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Illinois Tool Works Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $220 target in Friday, September 28 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Monday, November 19 with “Underweight” rating. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 24. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 30 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $208 target in Thursday, July 12 report. Citigroup maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating.