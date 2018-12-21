Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) stake by 34.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc acquired 75,290 shares as Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)’s stock rose 0.31%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 294,658 shares with $11.97 million value, up from 219,368 last quarter. Healthcare Services Group Inc now has $2.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 767,675 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 18.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) stake by 1.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 154,615 shares as Packaging Corp Amer (PKG)’s stock declined 18.29%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 10.24 million shares with $1.12B value, down from 10.39 million last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer now has $7.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 662,049 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 21.58% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M

Vanguard Group Inc increased Mcdermott Intl Inc stake by 84,954 shares to 15.80M valued at $291.18 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI) stake by 33,197 shares and now owns 6.38 million shares. Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Packaging Corp of America had 10 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, October 26. Citigroup maintained Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) rating on Monday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $124 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on Monday, July 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 10 report. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $108 target in Tuesday, October 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 162 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 78.38 million shares or 2.26% less from 80.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Personal Fincl Services holds 0% or 56 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Frontier Investment Mngmt reported 25,077 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 172 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp has 0.06% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 50,357 shares. Dana Investment holds 0.69% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 154,592 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 332,902 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2,565 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company invested in 80,930 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Lc invested 0.19% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Citigroup has 152,157 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 971,659 shares.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 38.46% or $0.60 from last year’s $1.56 per share. PKG’s profit will be $202.50M for 9.65 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Healthcare Services Group had 2 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of HCSG in report on Wednesday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of HCSG in report on Wednesday, July 18 to “Sell” rating.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $519,950 activity. $47,208 worth of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) was sold by Ottaviano Dino D. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $95,100 was made by MOSS ROBERT J on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.50 million shares or 4.24% more from 75.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Amer Century Cos has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 248,249 shares. Martin Currie Limited holds 80,037 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 5,531 shares. Polen Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 20,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Miles Capital holds 6,967 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 38,596 were reported by Sei Investments. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 8.25 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Granite Point Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 366,342 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gru Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 332,060 shares. Van Berkom Assocs Incorporated stated it has 1.32% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).