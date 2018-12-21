Bailard Cut Holding in First Finl Ind (THFF) by $917,650; Wbi Investments Holds Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in First Finl Corp Ind (THFF) by 56.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 18,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,397 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $723,000, down from 32,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in First Finl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 45,102 shares traded or 135.69% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 309.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 177,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.42 million, up from 57,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 14.95M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Private Wealth Advisors has 2.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 160,603 shares. Mai Capital stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 167,841 shares. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altavista Wealth Mgmt owns 147,104 shares. Miles accumulated 9,178 shares. 25,623 are held by Provise Mngmt Gru. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 96,131 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Connable Office invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). James Inv Rech Incorporated holds 305,825 shares. Canal Insur Co reported 77,448 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset accumulated 4.43% or 307,721 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Another trade for 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 was made by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. 70,000 shares valued at $3.30M were sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11. The insider Tan Irving sold 68,308 shares worth $3.24M. Shares for $1.52 million were sold by BHATT PRAT. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, December 12. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28 million on Monday, September 17.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, December 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6. On Thursday, February 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 15. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $53.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $5100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 29 by William Blair. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $36.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 11.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIE) by 882,240 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $32.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) by 58,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,990 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIF).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 2,975 shares to 5,975 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

