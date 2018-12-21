Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Heico (HEI) by 2.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 5,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,585 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.02M, down from 253,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Heico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $74.2. About 439,507 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 42.52% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 1,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,826 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.23 million, up from 161,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $260.37. About 402,032 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept

Among 11 analysts covering Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Heico Corporation had 46 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 26. Bank of America upgraded HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Tuesday, December 22 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 26 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 1. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of HEI in report on Friday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. Zacks downgraded HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Thursday, August 27 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $92.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) by 887,402 shares to 5.55 million shares, valued at $157.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Makemytrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 11,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Terraform Power.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 3.02, from 4.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold HEI shares while 91 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 41.24% less from 65.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer And reported 2,167 shares stake. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc reported 631 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 2.70M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Timpani Cap Management Limited Liability reported 56,591 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Trust Communication reported 0.49% stake. Usa Financial Portformulas stated it has 11,244 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 60,821 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Management Inc has invested 0.12% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0.18% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Hudock Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 43 shares. Carroll Financial invested in 266 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 44,284 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com has 0.02% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Since July 11, 2018, it had 10 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $216,430 activity. Schwitter Frank J had bought 1,313 shares worth $115,820. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $147,807 was made by Neitzel Julie on Tuesday, September 4. 1,311 HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shares with value of $115,644 were bought by HENRIQUES ADOLFO. MENDELSON ERIC A bought $115,732 worth of stock or 1,312 shares. 1,311 HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shares with value of $115,644 were bought by MENDELSON LAURANS A. 1,313 shares valued at $115,820 were bought by MAYRHUBER WOLFGANG on Tuesday, October 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jennison Associate Limited Co invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Lc accumulated 13,070 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 14,224 were accumulated by Sigma Inv Counselors. Fulton Retail Bank Na owns 2,213 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 35,496 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.11% or 160,861 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors owns 2,603 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 72,300 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Rafferty Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability owns 18,936 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Com Inc holds 6,901 shares. 562 were accumulated by Prelude Mgmt Ltd. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc reported 33,895 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,188 shares to 857,557 shares, valued at $70.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,526 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 sales for $607,224 activity. 750 shares valued at $226,395 were sold by JOHNSON ROBERT D on Monday, December 3. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $156,175 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares. Shares for $176,910 were sold by WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER on Tuesday, June 26.