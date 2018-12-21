Baird Downgrades Teradyne (TER); Vera Bradley Has 2.82 Sentiment

In an analyst report sent to investors and clients today, Baird decreased shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) to Neutral rating from Outperform rating. The firm currently has a $39 target on the stock. Baird’s target would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current stock price.

Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) investors sentiment increased to 2.82 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.85, from 1.97 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 96 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 34 decreased and sold their equity positions in Vera Bradley Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 23.79 million shares, up from 23.61 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Vera Bradley Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 27 Increased: 54 New Position: 42.

Among 6 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Teradyne has $47 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.75’s average target is 31.97% above currents $30.12 stock price. Teradyne had 7 analyst reports since September 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, October 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 17 report.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.40 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 29.53 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.

The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 785,830 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER)

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. TER’s profit will be $89.62M for 15.06 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.62 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Teradyne, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $285.83 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 14.41 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.