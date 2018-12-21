Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.03, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 61 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 81 reduced and sold equity positions in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 22.98 million shares, down from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eagle Bancorp Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 55 Increased: 38 New Position: 23.

Equity research analysts at Baird have $87 target price per share on Nike (NYSE:NKE). Baird’s target price per share indicates a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s stock close price. The rating was revealed to clients and investors in a note on Friday morning.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. On Friday, June 29 the insider Campion Andrew sold $8.24M. $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. The insider SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86M. Hill Elliott sold 5,741 shares worth $448,774. 17,000 shares were sold by Matheson Monique S., worth $1.41M on Tuesday, September 11. 40,000 shares were sold by Krane Hilary K, worth $3.06M on Thursday, July 5.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Next For Nike’s Stock After Crushing Earnings? (NYSE:NKE) – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Inc. (NKE) CEO Mark Parker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.25 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 51.24 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2.

Among 19 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Nike has $103 highest and $6800 lowest target. $88.47’s average target is 31.01% above currents $67.53 stock price. Nike had 28 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $85 target in Friday, June 29 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, June 29. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 29 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 29 by Nomura. Susquehanna upgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, August 20 to “Positive” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, June 29. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 20 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 29 by FBR Capital. Credit Suisse maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 29 with “Outperform” rating.

The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 14.49M shares traded or 82.90% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 28.41% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $38.81 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 50 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) has declined 7.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 05/03/2018 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gabelli Identifies Potential Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Acquirers, Says Stock Pullback An Overreaction – Benzinga” on August 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On October 18, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eagle Bancorp +1.4% on move to SmallCap 600; NSP to MidCap 400 – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) CEO Ronald Paul on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) CEO Ron Paul on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.