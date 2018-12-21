Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased Infosys Technologies Ltd (INFY) stake by 103.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baldwin Investment Management Llc acquired 42,931 shares as Infosys Technologies Ltd (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The Baldwin Investment Management Llc holds 84,362 shares with $858,000 value, up from 41,431 last quarter. Infosys Technologies Ltd now has $40.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 5.57M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Creative and Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 24/04/2018 – Infosys Buy Calls Mount Even as TCS Enters $100 Billion Club; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – NEWS CLARIFICATION

Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TSU) had an increase of 20.56% in short interest. TSU’s SI was 1.23 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 20.56% from 1.02M shares previously. With 1.29M avg volume, 1 days are for Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TSU)’s short sellers to cover TSU’s short positions. The SI to Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.77%. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 277,639 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 17.94% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $7.55 billion. The firm offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It has a 11.21 P/E ratio. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content.

Among 5 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Infosys had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) rating on Friday, September 14. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $10 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, October 17. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, July 16. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform”.