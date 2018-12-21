Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 15.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,389 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01M, up from 16,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $157.95. About 2.90 million shares traded or 46.62% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 33.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 849,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.48M, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 6.17M shares traded or 74.24% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 18.35% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 23/05/2018 – NASA – AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Says Ball-Tampering Scandal Inconsistent with its Values; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Gover; 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Capital Incorporated Ny reported 1,000 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Chatham Cap Group Inc stated it has 1,190 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru Com reported 3,899 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And accumulated 300 shares. Sun Life Finance reported 787 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn owns 7,523 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Family Firm invested in 0.1% or 1,338 shares. Mathes holds 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1,400 shares. Becker Capital Management owns 210,400 shares. Capital Invsts holds 458,025 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Advisors reported 24,753 shares stake. Sit Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.74% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Engines Limited Liability Company reported 54 shares stake. Montgomery Invest Inc has 9,800 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, June 23. On Sunday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Friday, January 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, September 17, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, December 5. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $160 target. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 12 report. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird initiated the shares of RTN in report on Thursday, October 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 23.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman: Price Is Lower Despite Less Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon wins $568 million US defense contract: Pentagon – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,985 shares to 187,526 shares, valued at $41.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,928 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 163 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 282.82 million shares or 1.79% more from 277.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Invest reported 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund owns 6,496 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 980 shares. Indiana & Inv Mgmt reported 106,161 shares stake. Bp Public Limited Com holds 38,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 538,629 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 102,452 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 317,369 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 52 shares stake. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 239,355 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 180,203 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 3.58M shares. British Columbia Corp holds 102,610 shares.

More news for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Ball Corp. (BLL) to Sell Chinese Beverage Can & End Manufacturing Facilities to ORG Technology Co. – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018. Gurufocus.com‘s article titled: “First Eagle Comments on Ball Corp – GuruFocus.com” and published on December 05, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.6 per share. BLL’s profit will be $189.95M for 19.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 21,128 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $57.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.