Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased Laboratory Corp Of America Com (LH) stake by 6.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc acquired 3,336 shares as Laboratory Corp Of America Com (LH)’s stock declined 17.37%. The Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc holds 57,437 shares with $9.98 million value, up from 54,101 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Of America Com now has $12.96B valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $128.41. About 223,652 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida

Among 6 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $205 target in Tuesday, July 10 report. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $205 target in Wednesday, August 8 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. See Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $180 Initiates Coverage On

08/11/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $219 New Target: $190 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $201 New Target: $206 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180 New Target: $205 Maintain

11/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

10/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $162 New Target: $205 Maintain

25/06/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $219.0000 Maintain

The stock decreased 6.43% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 305,178 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has risen 3.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 100 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 3.34% less from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Fund Sa accumulated 3,708 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 3,108 shares. Qs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 1,565 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.5% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 38,676 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Castleark Ltd Co has 0.21% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 13,000 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 11,980 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 570,381 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nicholas Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 19,450 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 10,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,597 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 2,656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). First Personal Financial invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.38 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 19 sales for $2.91 million activity. 715 shares were sold by Gray Peter, worth $126,277. The insider Young Matthew P. sold $123,235. $207,290 worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was sold by COZADD BRUCE C on Thursday, November 1. 200 shares valued at $35,830 were sold by MILLER MICHAEL PATRICK on Friday, July 13. $126,276 worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares were sold by McSharry Heather Ann. Shares for $467,460 were sold by Hooper Suzanne Sawochka. The insider O’Keefe Kenneth W sold 660 shares worth $116,563.

Among 10 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 14 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, December 3. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $180 target in Monday, December 3 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, December 6. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 27. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 25. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, November 30. Citigroup maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Monday, December 3 with “Neutral” rating.

