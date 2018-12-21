Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 17,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.47 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 24.93 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 22/05/2018 – 8×8 Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 95.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 10,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $113,000, down from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.31. About 2.90M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Renaissance Macro Securities LLC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2900 target in Sunday, July 23 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, September 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26.0 target in Wednesday, August 30 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold” on Thursday, December 1. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale on Tuesday, January 9 to “Hold”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, July 21.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AT&T, Bank of America Slide into Thursdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) call put ratio 8.4 calls to 1 put with focus on December 24.50 and 25 calls – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Bulls Vs. Bears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Rowland Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Assets Invest Management Limited Liability reported 162,100 shares. 16,016 are owned by Marathon Trading Inv Ltd. Hsbc Holdg Pcl reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 31,535 are owned by Hilltop Hldgs. Coe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 6,873 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.43 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 30.78M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 90,222 shares. Avenir invested in 1.16M shares or 3.76% of the stock. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 25,349 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 2.18% or 471,419 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 99,303 shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 3.68M shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.48 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 13,682 shares to 88,497 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 17,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,025 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Economic Slowdown Might Gradually Impact Home Depot’s Business – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting January 2020 Stock Options for HD – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loweâ€™s plan â€˜solid’ but Gordon Haskett analyst still prefers Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, February 21. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $190.0 target. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Monday, February 6 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 16 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 19 by S&P Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 17. Nomura upgraded the shares of HD in report on Thursday, June 23 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, October 13. Guggenheim maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 21 report.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. $3.81 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Campbell Ann Marie. $806,149 worth of stock was sold by Carey Matt on Thursday, August 16. 250 shares were bought by Hewett Wayne M., worth $42,405 on Wednesday, November 21. $1.28 million worth of stock was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn on Friday, December 7. Menear Craig A had sold 117,327 shares worth $21.17 million on Wednesday, November 14. On Monday, November 19 VADON MARK C bought $2.00M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 11,500 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 19.16 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.