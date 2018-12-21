Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.31, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 90 funds opened new and increased positions, while 67 cut down and sold stakes in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The funds in our database now own: 52.40 million shares, down from 52.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 48 Increased: 57 New Position: 33.

In a a report sent to investors and clients today, Bank of America analysts started Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) coverage with a “Buy” rating, and a $165 target.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for 267,658 shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc owns 337,577 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.71% invested in the company for 147,023 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Capital Inc. has invested 1.57% in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.04 million shares.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.98M for 13.46 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. It has a 26.37 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $3.03 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.69 per share. SNA’s profit will be $168.72 million for 11.55 P/E if the $3.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.21% EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $7.26 million activity. 35,500 shares were sold by Banerjee Anup R, worth $6.11 million on Thursday, July 19. Another trade for 6,480 shares valued at $1.15 million was sold by Pagliari Aldo John.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.79 billion. The firm operates in Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 12.69 P/E ratio. It offers hand tools, such as wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products, including tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

