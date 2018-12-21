Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 199.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 444,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 667,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.77M, up from 222,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 1.24 million shares traded or 34.23% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COULD MOVE SOME PROCESSES FROM LONDON TO DUBLIN FOLLOWING BREXIT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 117.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 5,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,165 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $713,000, up from 4,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 11,513 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app

