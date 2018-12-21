Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) by 399.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 14.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 41.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17.51M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $194.12M, up from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Barrick Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 29.87M shares traded or 52.34% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) has risen 1.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK CONVERTS PUEBLO VIEJO POWER PLANT TO NATURAL GAS; 09/05/2018 – Barrick makes Strategic Investment in Midas Gold to advance the Stibnite Gold Project, Idaho; 17/05/2018 – Tanzania Reviewing Glencore, Barrick Request for Nickel Permit; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – MIDAS GOLD – INCREASE IN BOARD SIZE, APPOINTMENT OF BARRICK NOMINEE TO BOARD IS AS PER WITH TERMS OF INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH BARRICK; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BARRICK GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Barrick Announces Conversion of Pueblo Viejo Power Plant to Natural Gas; 19/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of María lgnacia Benítez as Independent Director; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD 1Q REV. $1.79B, EST. $1.84B

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 13.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.72M, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.79% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 2 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.52 million activity. Veenman Sybil E had bought 500 shares worth $39,055. Another trade for 4,091 shares valued at $381,036 was made by Heissenbuttel William Holmes on Friday, June 29. JENSEN TONY A had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.90 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). St James Inv Lc stated it has 703,854 shares or 4.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 84,653 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 246,995 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1,504 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd Company owns 3,320 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Co has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc owns 10,000 shares. Kopernik Global Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 33,644 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.23% or 5,962 shares. America First Inv Advsr Lc reported 158,686 shares stake. Missouri-based Eidelman Virant has invested 0.25% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $22.27M for 60.27 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $127.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 325,000 shares to 675,000 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 107,423 shares to 499,268 shares, valued at $41.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 72,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.90M shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

