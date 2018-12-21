Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 5.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 68,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.68M, down from 71,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $252.11. About 2.78 million shares traded or 148.74% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 60.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 845,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.51M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 1.80 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 33.14% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 08/05/2018 – NEKTAR INITIATES PHASE 1B CLINICAL STUDY OF NKTR-358; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FDA FOR NKTR-181, A FIRST-IN-CLASS INVESTIGATIONAL OPIOID TO TREAT CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN IN ADULT PATIENTS NEW TO OPIOID…; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL EACH MAINTAIN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $6.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4,956 shares to 32,105 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, January 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 29 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan initiated Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Wednesday, September 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 24 by Sterne Agee CRT. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, December 3. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, October 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 6 report.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.60 million for 28.52 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 420,000 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $150.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 159,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.62, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold NKTR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 154.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 157.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil Limited accumulated 9 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 429,837 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has 0.02% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 328,503 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 34,423 were accumulated by Sei Investments Company. Principal Fincl has 0.02% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 5,124 shares. 13,812 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Jennison Assoc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny holds 0.04% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 32,509 shares. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Ltd has 3.66% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 20,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.02% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 95,942 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics had 36 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Jefferies. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 6 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of NKTR in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity initiated Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 4 by JP Morgan. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32.5 target in Wednesday, August 30 report. The rating was downgraded by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 11 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, May 11. The rating was reinitiated by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, April 2 with “Buy”.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $13.71 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $512,820 was made by Lingnau Lutz on Thursday, September 20. Ajer Jeffrey Robert sold $383,130 worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Thursday, September 20. 30,000 shares valued at $1.80M were sold by WINGER DENNIS L on Friday, August 17. 4,500 shares valued at $255,645 were sold by CHESS ROBERT on Wednesday, September 19. Labrucherie Gil M sold $249,199 worth of stock. Thomsen Jillian B. sold $153,612 worth of stock.