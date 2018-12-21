Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 86.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 11,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,886 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $191.09 million, down from 13,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 834,840 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 28.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 6.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,461 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.97M, down from 110,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 1.83M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 12,835 shares to 119,182 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. City Holdg Company holds 52,340 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Serv Inc reported 26,774 shares. Btim Corp holds 820,035 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com invested in 0.08% or 110,097 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri owns 7,702 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 118,010 shares. 357,143 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Clark Mngmt Group owns 11,897 shares. 159,688 are held by M&T Fincl Bank. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 10,721 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset invested 1.89% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 18,123 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Shayne And Limited Com has 7,404 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability owns 10,000 shares. Moreover, Caprock Gp has 0.13% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 13,333 shares.

Among 32 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB&T Corp had 115 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, January 11 by UBS. On Wednesday, April 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Edward Jones to “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Hold”. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by SunTrust. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. Macquarie Research downgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Thursday, October 20 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equalweight” rating on Wednesday, April 6 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, April 5 report.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $2,533 activity. On Thursday, December 6 Graney Patrick C III bought $199,747 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 4,200 shares. $141,790 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was sold by QUBEIN NIDO R on Wednesday, November 7.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on January, 17 before the open. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BBT’s profit will be $801.43 million for 10.40 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.97% EPS growth.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1347.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 2,051 shares to 76,098 shares, valued at $6.47 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 24,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Among 16 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Prudential Financial had 63 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 23 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $117.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 10 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 8 with “Equal-Weight”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) on Friday, November 10 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 12 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 11 by Barclays Capital. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.93 EPS, up 8.92% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.69 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.21B for 6.84 P/E if the $2.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.15 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.98% negative EPS growth.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.30 million activity. 23,300 shares were sold by Sleyster Scott, worth $2.32 million.