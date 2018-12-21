Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 45.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 6,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,453 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, up from 14,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 2.01M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 56.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 6,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,075 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $480,000, down from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 2.23 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argus buys the dip in TJX Companies – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Buy TJX Companies After Its Post-Earnings Dip – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “What TJX Companies Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TJX Companies: A Retail Gem Buried In A Scary Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Companies: Good Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 2 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Tuesday, November 14. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $70.0 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of TJX in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, October 22. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 18 by Bernstein. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 4 report. Miller Tabak initiated the shares of TJX in report on Friday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Wednesday, August 22. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $108 target. Wolfe Research maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qcm Cayman Ltd has invested 0.72% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Usa Portformulas owns 0.71% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 29,559 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 32,432 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Davenport Com Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.21% or 244,755 shares. Ipswich Invest Management owns 4,540 shares. Transamerica Advsrs reported 0.35% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 3.66M shares. Allen Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 14,786 shares. Ssi Investment Management owns 3,063 shares. Regions Fincl holds 62,622 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 19,265 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 1.46% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $232.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Financial Services Etf (IYG) by 16,519 shares to 12,544 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. On Wednesday, June 20 RAPP EDWARD J bought $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 1,013 shares. GONZALEZ RICHARD A also sold $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $5.40M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by CHASE WILLIAM J. 5,400 shares were bought by TILTON GLENN F, worth $496,274 on Wednesday, June 27. 42,450 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $3.82M were sold by Gosebruch Henry O. Another trade for 94,140 shares valued at $8.81M was made by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 13. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, June 10 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, May 30 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, November 16 report. Jefferies maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Tuesday, January 16. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $130.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 22 by SunTrust. UBS maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, January 26 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Worse Than Useless – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer secures Humira license from AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boehringer Ingelheim bails on biosimilars ex-U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie boosts stock buybacks by $5B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Venclexta gets accelerated approval for newly-diagnosed AML – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.31 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 1.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Assetmark holds 218,413 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 0.21% or 135,346 shares. Hillsdale Management holds 5,235 shares. Benedict Fin Advsr reported 2,409 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group Inc Inc invested in 159 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exchange Cap Management Inc holds 0% or 58 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.56% or 398,979 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 15,274 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited. Park Avenue Securities Lc owns 7,667 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tompkins has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,949 shares. First Utd Bankshares, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,494 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability has 20,995 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc has 215,592 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc, which manages about $279.89M and $111.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 6,851 shares to 19,923 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.