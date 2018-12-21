Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 27.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34 million, up from 7,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $216.03. About 1.58M shares traded or 33.74% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOX) by 5.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 8,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 164,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.56 million, up from 156,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 6.02M shares traded or 20.34% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold FOX shares while 107 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 364.63 million shares or 9.90% less from 404.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 3 analyst reports since February 18, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, February 18.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $48.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 76,619 shares to 671,689 shares, valued at $33.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,735 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. $1.07 million worth of stock was sold by Mas Ribo Alberto on Wednesday, November 14. Lim James C sold 5,189 shares worth $1.26M. RING TIMOTHY M had sold 42,000 shares worth $9.96M on Wednesday, November 7. Shares for $511,328 were sold by Bodner Charles R. Another trade for 13,498 shares valued at $3.18M was made by FORLENZA VINCENT A on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 5,243 shares valued at $1.28M was sold by Polen Thomas E Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.