Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd Adr (SKM) by 74.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 20,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 47,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33 million, up from 27,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 169,491 shares traded. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) has declined 0.79% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc. (T) by 6.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,113 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.24 million, down from 166,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 33.80M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING

More news for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) were recently published by: Forbes.com, which released: “The Future Of Power Is Wireless: Here’s Why – Forbes” on December 04, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “SK Telecom Partners with MobiledgeX to Enable the Next Generation of Connected Devices and Mobile Application Experiences – Nasdaq” and published on December 13, 2018 is yet another important article.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 259,859 shares to 241,888 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,844 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP).

Among 5 analysts covering SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SK Telecom had 5 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, November 2. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Monday, October 24 to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, December 1. The stock of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 27 by HSBC. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of SKM in report on Tuesday, October 25 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Grp has invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Ocean Limited Liability Co reported 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 170,716 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Truepoint holds 0.02% or 8,198 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med has 1.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 45,281 shares. Contravisory reported 930 shares stake. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). D E Shaw & Communication accumulated 0.75% or 18.62 million shares. Smith Salley And Associates holds 150,065 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd reported 160,400 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Comm Ltd has 0.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 674,169 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 11, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 1. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Friday, July 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 26. Jefferies maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, April 7 with “Buy” rating. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 20 report. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Macquarie Research.