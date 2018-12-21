Bethereum (BETHER) targets $0.00213197292 while having -0.53% fall during a day

It was bad day for Bethereum (BETHER), as it declined by $-1.04202E-05 or -0.53%, touching $0.0019381572. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Bethereum (BETHER) is looking for the $0.00213197292 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.00399854042534583. The highest price was $0.0019752068 and lowest of $0.001921948 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0019485774. It last traded at CoinBene exchange.

For a month, Bethereum (BETHER) tokens went down -22.75% from $0.002509 for coin. For 100 days BETHER is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Bethereum (BETHER) has 1000.00 million coins mined with the market cap $1.94M. It has 1000.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 11/04/2018. The Crypto BETHER has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Bethereum is a decentralized social betting platform. The participants are allowed to place bets with other players instead of betting against a bookmaker by using a P2P (Peer to Peer) mechanism that will deliver the earnings to the winner automatically. At Bethereum, the player bets must match other players, who will cover it by betting on the opposite result of the related event.

The Bethereum (BETHER) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the token that will power the platform as it is required to place bets on Bethereum and the exclusive mean to receive payouts.